Every year, December 5 is observed as the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development. The day is popularly known as International Volunteer Day (IVS). The main motive of celebrating this day is to encourage the government to support volunteer efforts and appreciate their contribution.

IVD is an international observance mandated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985. The day is celebrated by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society, and the private sector, among others.

International Volunteer Day 2020 Theme:

The theme for International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 2020 is "Together we can through volunteering." According to the United Nations, this year's "IVD campaign thanks volunteers worldwide and also sheds light on the difficulties and needs of volunteers during the pandemic."

Over the last months, as the novel coronavirus pandemic created havoc across the world, volunteers have been at the forefront of the war against the respiratory illness. We at LatestLY thank volunteers for being at the frontline of the COVID-19 response.

