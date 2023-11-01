Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time on 1st November 2023: Karwa Chauth, a festival cherished by married Hindu women, transcends regional boundaries and is celebrated with great devotion in cities like Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram or Trivandrum in South India. The significance of the festival lies in the moonrise, the time when married women break their day-long fast, praying for the well-being and prosperity of their husbands. As you celebrate Karwa Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY, have curated Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise timings for the cities like Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today Live Updates.

The moonrise time during Karwa Chauth is an eagerly awaited event, and it typically aligns with other parts of the country. In Bangalore, the tech hub of India, and in cities like Hyderabad and Chennai, the moonrise during Karwa Chauth usually takes place a little late in the evening, with moon expected to rise between 8:30 pm and 9:15 pm. The day is marked by married women observing the fast with dedication and coming together with their families to perform the traditional rituals. The sight of the moon in the night sky symbolises the successful culmination of the fast, and it is celebrated with heartfelt prayers, a special meal, and exchanges of love and devotion among couples. When Will Moon Rise Today In Srinagar, Amritsar, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh?

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Bangalore is 8:54 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Goa is 9:04 pm on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Hyderabad is 8:40 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Chennai is 8:43 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Thiruvananthapuram is 09:07 pm on November 1.

In Goa, known for its scenic beauty and vibrant culture, and in Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala, the moonrise time during Karwa Chauth is also typically in the late evening. Married women from different backgrounds come together to uphold this beautiful tradition, offering their prayers and breaking their fasts as they witness the moon's appearance. The festival in these cities not only reflects the commitment between married couples but also the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures in the southern region of India.

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love, devotion, and togetherness, transcending geographical boundaries and uniting families and communities in the spirit of this sacred tradition. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

