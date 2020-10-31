Kerala Piravi also referred to Kerala Day marks the birth of the southern state of Kerala. The state of Kerala was created on November 1, 1956, after India became independent. Before this, it was three major provinces and several outlying regions under various rulers. The observance commemorates this union that led to the formation of modern-day Kerala. The day is celebrated with grand festivities in Kerala every year. While celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, various events will be held virtually. Malayalees come together and conduct events where they recite Malayalam poems, deliver speeches and wish each other saying Happy Kerala Piravi or Happy Kerala Day! As Kerala Piravi 2020 approaches, we bring to your Malayalam poems, speeches and Happy Kerala Day wishes to celebrate the occasion. Kerala Piravi Speeches in Malayalam and English: Talks On Kerala's History, Customs, Traditions, Social Advancement and Progress (Watch Videos)

You can send these greetings to Malayalees to wish them on the occasion. People of Kerala dress up in traditional attire of the state and celebrate the day. This year as celebrations are virtual, people will come together through various virtual mediums like Zoom and YouTube to celebrate the occasion. You can also send these Kerala Piravi Poems to your Malayalee friends to greet them on the day. Kerala Piravi 2020 Virtual Celebrations: From Malayalam Speeches to Traditional Group Dance, 5 Ways to Observe Kerala Day.

Poem on Kerala:

Happy Kerala Piravi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Every Resident of the Gods Own Country a Very Happy Kerala Piravi.

Speech on Kerala Day Formation:

Happy Kerala Piravi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Gift, No Sweets, No Flowers, No Decorated Cards, Just a Simple Kerala Piravi Wish but Straight From the Heart. Happy Kerala Piravi Ashamsakal!

Kerala Piravi Poem Written by Gopalakrishnan Kolazhy:

Happy Kerala Piravi 2020 Wishes:

Happy Kerala Piravi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Kerala Day

Kerala Piravi Special Poem:

How to Download Kerala Piravi WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send messages and greetings during events. You can also download Kerala Piravi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish everyone a Happy Kerala Piravi in advance!

