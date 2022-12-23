National Farmer's Day is observed to honour the country's farmers and celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s fifth prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He started as a farmer and later earned his seat in the government. This day is also known as Kisan Diwas and is observed every year on December 23. The day is celebrated by organising various events throughout the country. These events have a significant impact on the farmers as in these events’ agriculture scientists showcase the latest technology and science to assist farmers in maximising their output. As you celebrate Kisan Diwas 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with everyone you know as National Farmers Day 2022 wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Kisan Diwas 2022 Date and Significance: Know History of National Farmer’s Day in India Marking Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Birth Anniversary.

Chaudhary Charan Singh played a significant role in shaping India’s agricultural sector by advocating and passing different bills for the benefit of farmers. He introduced several schemes to elevate the status of the farmers. He served as the country's Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980, and during his short time span, he arrived for the welfare and betterment of India’s farmers. Here are Kisan Diwas 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on National Farmers Day 2022.

The country is highly dependent on agriculture for its social and economic development. Farmers' Day is a day to raise awareness of the importance of farmers and their contribution to the development of the country. Wishing everyone a Happy National Farmers Day 2022!

