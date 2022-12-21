Kisan Diwas, or Farmers' Day, is celebrated annually on December 23 in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh and honours his contributions to uplift farmers. The idea behind celebrating the day is to express our gratitude to farmers who form the backbone of the country's economy. The special day is mostly celebrated in farming states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, among others. As we celebrate Kisan Diwas 2022, let’s look at the history and significance of the day. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022 Messages & Photos: Agriculture Day Messages, HD Images, Quotes, SMS, Wishes and Sayings To Celebrate the State Occasion.

Kisan Diwas History

In 2001, the Government of India declared that December 23 would be celebrated across the country as Kisan Diwas. Hence, Farmer's Day is celebrated every year on December 23, which is the birthday of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Choudhary Charan Singh. Singh was also a farmer's leader who introduced several policies to improve the lives of Indian farmers. Singh was often referred to as the “champion of farmers”. He enacted laws and introduced several policies to empower farmers during his brief tenure as PM between 1979 and 1980.

Significance of Kisan Diwas

Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers’ Day, is celebrated by organising various programmes, debates, seminars, quiz competitions, discussions, workshops, and exhibitions to raise awareness about the contribution of farmers. Every year, Kisan Diwas is observed to recognise the devotion and sacrifice of farmers. The day also focuses on providing farmers with the most up-to-date agricultural knowledge and helping them with new tools which would help get a good yield.

