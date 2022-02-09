A simple kiss has the power of evoking love and strong emotional attachment. The sixth day of Valentine's week is solely dedicated to exchanging lovely busses and professing endearment. This year, lovebirds will have a great weekend as, Kiss Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 13th February. Kissing is a universally proven act of love that gives you an overwhelming feeling like butterflies in your stomach. The intimate touch of love and compassion helps you to connect emotionally and physically with your partner. Kisses cause a chemical reaction that releases the 'love hormones', known as oxytocin which stirs affection and care. Furthermore, different types of kisses are associated with distinct meanings. The way you buss the love of your life says a lot about your relationship style. Valentines Week 2022 Gift Ideas for Him: From Grooming Kits to Cocktail Maker, 5 Gifts To Amaze Your Husband or Boyfriend.

We have listed multiple ways of Kissing with their meanings and importance, below:

Kiss On Forehead

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Piqsels)

This type of kiss often indicates the comfort level and fellow feeling between two people. Forehead kisses are done at the beginning of the relationship to increase intimacy and love.

Kiss On The Cheeks

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

These type of kisses are often seen amongst friends and family as it signifies a platonic greeting gesture. It can even be a sweet way of showing affection for someone you like if you’re still not sure about kissing them on the lips.

French Kisses

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

French kisses are the lusty type of buss which involves a lot of tongue-play and is shared by two partners who are deeply infatuated with each other. You will feel your partner’s breath and that makes the moment romantic and intense.

Kiss On Hands

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Originated in Europe, kissing on hands is a sign of showing respect and care. However, it can be an extremely tender and warm moment, if you kiss your partner’s hand while holding it.

Neck Kisses

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Neck kisses are very sensual and bussing on the neck means you are truly in love with your partner.

Kissing has been shown to improve skin health by stimulating the production of collagen and burning calories, and sharing saliva may even enhance the immune system via the microbiome. Happy Kiss Day 2022!

