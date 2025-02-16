Kyoto Protocol Day is an annual observance in the United States of America (USA). It is an international treaty adopted on December 11, 1997, in Kyoto, Japan, which was significant in global efforts to combat climate change. The Kyoto Protocol legally bound developed countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The treaty entered into force on February 16, 2005. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The Kyoto Protocol is based on the principles and provisions of the Convention and follows its annex-based structure. It only binds developed countries, and places a burden on them under the principle of common but differentiated responsibility and respective capabilities as it recognises that they are largely responsible for the current high levels of GHG emissions in the atmosphere. Currently, there are 192 Parties (191 States and 1 regional economic integration organisation) to the Kyoto Protocol to the UNFCCC. Himachal Pradesh Invokes Kyoto Protocol to Demand GST Compensation from Centre.

Kyoto Protocol Day 2025 Date

Kyoto Protocol Day falls on Sunday, February 16.

Kyoto Protocol Day History

The Kyoto Protocol was adopted on December 11, 1997. Owing to a complex ratification process, it entered into force on February 16, 2005. Currently, there are 192 Parties to the Kyoto Protocol. In short, the Kyoto Protocol operationalizes the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change by committing industrialised countries and economies in transition to limit and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions in accordance with agreed individual targets. The Convention itself only asks those countries to adopt policies and measures on mitigation and to report periodically.

The Kyoto Protocol came into force on February 16 in accordance with Article 23, that is on the ninetieth day after the date on which not less than 55 Parties to the Convention, incorporating Parties included in Annex I of the Convention which accounted in total for at least 55 % of the total carbon dioxide emissions for 1990 of the Parties included in Annex I, had deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession.

Kyoto Protocol Day Significance

Kyoto Protocol Day is an important day as it recognises the first treaty that set binding targets for developed nations to reduce emissions. Kyoto Protocol Day is a reminder of the ongoing fight against climate change and the need for international cooperation in reducing carbon emissions. It is significant because it was the first legally binding international treaty aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).