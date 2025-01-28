The birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai Birth is celebrated across India on January 28 with various festivals and events. Lala Lajpat Rai, a famous Indian revolutionary, politician, and author, popularly known as Punjab Kesari, was born on January 28, 1865, in Dhudike, Punjab. He was one of the three members of the Lal Bal Pal trio. He was a prominent freedom fighter, social reformer, and nationalist leader who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence. His contributions to the country are celebrated annually on his birth anniversary. In this article, let us know more about Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary 2025 date, significance and other details. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary 2025 Date

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary 2025 is on Tuesday, January 28.

Who Was Lala Lajpat Rai?

Lala Lajpat Rai was a leader of the Lal-Bal-Pal trio (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal), who advocated for Swaraj and were at the forefront of the Indian independence movement. In 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai led a peaceful protest against the Simon Commission, a British parliamentary group. During the protest, he was brutally lathi-charged, leading to severe injuries that eventually caused his death on November 17, 1928.

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary Significance

Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary serves as an excellent opportunity to remember the sacrifices of the great leader and honour his contributions. His ideals continue to inspire generations even today. Lala Lajpat Rai holds a significant place in India's history for his monumental contributions to the country's struggle for independence, social reform, and education.

Rai was a key figure in the Indian National Movement, actively participating in the Swadeshi Movement, Non-Cooperation Movement, and other struggles against British colonial rule. Several institutions, roads, and landmarks are named after him, such as Lajpat Nagar in Delhi and Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar, Haryana.

