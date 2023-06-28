Eid al-Adha, or Bakra Eid or the Feast of Sacrifice, is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. Eid al-Adha 2023 is expected to be celebrated on June 29. This annual celebration will be filled with fun festivities and tasty delicacies. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by performing the difficult act of sacrifice in the name of Allah and indulging in charity, sharing meals with the community and coming together to celebrate this happy time. Beautiful Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Adha 2023: From Arabic Mehndi to Indian Henna Patterns; Last-Minute Mehendi Styles to Beautify Your Hands This Bakrid (Watch Videos).

On the occasion of Bakrid, people also dress up in colourful festive clothing and don Eid Special henna designs to mark this day. As we prepare to celebrate Bakrid 2023, here are the best Eid al-Adha 2023 henna designs, Eid 2023 mehendi tutorials, beginner henna designs for Bakrid and more. Eid-al-Adha 2023 Desserts: From Meethi Seviyan to Sheer Khurma, 5 Traditional Sweet Dishes To Relish and Celebrate Bakrid (Watch Recipe Videos).

Minimalist Mehendi Designs for Bakrid 2023

While intricate traditional designs have been a favourite for some time, 2023 is all about minimalism. This design is perfect for those who believe a little goes a long way. This minimalist design is also perfect for those who are not particularly excited about donning mehendi designs that cover their entire arms! Best Dishes for Eid al-Adha 2023: From Mutton Biryani to Haleem to Shahi Tukda, 6 Yummy Delicacies You Must Relish on Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Negative Space Mehendi

Another trend for Mehendi Designs in recent times is negative space Henna options. And this design is perfect for Eid al-Adha with all the relevant elements.

Simple Mehndi Designs for Eid-al-Adha 2023

This design requires some amount of skill and an eye for detail. If you have been making henna for a few years at least, this is simple enough to follow and recreate with just as much beauty.

Traditional Mehndi Design for Bakrid 2023

This design is perfect for the old-school mehendi lover who wants to go all out with the Arabic design. This is not for the beginner, but it will definitely turn heads!

Beginner Mehndi Design For Eid-al-Adha

This last option is perfect for beginners. While the end result may look very intricate, they are all easy to replicate and, therefore, can be perfect for anyone and everyone!

We hope these designs help add to the festivity of your Eid al-Adha celebration. Happy Bakrid 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).