The famous Ratha Yatra of Puri, also popularly known as the Ratha Jatra, is the oldest and largest Hindu chariot festival celebrated annually in Odisha’s Puri. Ratha Yatra day is decided based on the Hindu Lunar calendar, and it is fixed on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month. This year, Ratha Yatra 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 20. The festival is associated with the Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. During the festival, three deities (Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) are pulled in three massive, wooden chariots to Gundicha Temple, whereby they reside there for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple. Rath Yatra 2023: When is the Famous Chariot Festival of Odisha? Know Amazing Facts About The Jagannath Temple.

Devotees of Lord Jagannath gear up for the annual celebration and prepare for Rath Yatra 2023. One of the age-old and beautiful traditions associated with festivals in Inda is the application of mehndi. It is also known as henna and is applied on hands and feet on several occasions and festivals. Women adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs and henna patterns to celebrate the auspicious day. As you celebrate Rath Yatra 2023, we at LatestLY present to you some last-minute Mehndi designs, from Arabic mehendi design patterns to simple henna art that you can try. Nabajouban Darshan 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on YouTube.

Women dress in colourful traditional attire and gather with other women in the Jagannath temples to perform rituals and seek the blessings of the Lord. Check out these simple full-hand mehendi and Arabic henna designs you must apply this year during to celebrate the Ratha Jatra 2023!

