The harvest festival of the year is upon us. Known by different names in regions across the world, Makar Sankranti is the most-awaited festivals. Yes, we are in a pandemic, and we understand the pressure to keep things low, while still following the rituals. Dressing up for a festival, adorning the traditional henna designs on hands and legs are an important part of the celebration. And this is why, we bring you latest mehndi designs, dedicated the festival of Lohri observed during Makar Sankranti. Lohri 2021 is on January 13, and this year, the festival will be minimal, but women can still look their best and adorn their hands with beautiful mehendi designs. Here we bring you video tutorials of latest mehndi designs for Lohri 2021, unique henna ideas, mandala mehendi for front and backhands, Makar Sankranti Arabic designs and more traditional patterns and they are simply whoa!

Lohri is a popular festival, celebrated during the winter, primarily in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The celebration commemorates the passing of winter solstice, and Lohri is a traditional welcome of longer days, and a better harvest. Preparing delicious food items, singing folk songs, tossing sesame seeds, gur, sugar-candy and rewaries on the bonfire, sit around it, sing and dance till the fire dies out are all part of the celebration. Women, men and children will dress up in their traditional attires, and females will also adorn beautiful henna patterns on their hands and legs. Wearing mehndi designs is considered auspicious during celebrations. Check out these latest Arabic style henna patterns, mehndi designs, mandala art and more to adorn your hands on the festival of Lohri.

Watch Video: Latest Mehndi Designs for Lohri 2021

Watch Video: Mehendi Designs for Lohri 2021

Watch Video: Lohri 2021 Mandala Mehendi Designs

Watch Video: Easy and Beautiful Mehendi Patterns

Watch Video: Unique Henna Patterns for Lohri

Watch Video: Mehndi Designs for Lohri

Aren’t they gorgeous? These mehndi designs also work perfectly for newly-married women, for whom this is the first Lohri after marriage. Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and stay home, stay safe.

