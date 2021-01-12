Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan! Let the atmosphere be filled with the aroma of roasted til and popcorns. Let us all prepare ourselves to groove to the electrifying sound of dhol-tasha. It is Lohri time. The best time of the year when everyone is readying themselves to bid goodbye to the winters. Celebrated on January 13 most years, Lohri is famous winter folk festival celebrated in the Punjab region, mostly in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. As Lohri 2021 nears, let us present you with the most fantastic collection of Lohri 2021 wishes in Punjabi because wishing in native language has its own joy. Scroll down for a list of Happy Lohri 2021 greetings in Punjabi, Lohri images in Punjabi, Lohri greeting cards in Punjabi, Happy Lohri wishes in Punjabi font, WhatsApp Stickers, quotes and status for Facebook and more. Happy First Lohri 2021 Wishes for Newly Married Couple: WhatsApp Stickers, Romantic Messages, GIF Greetings, Quotes, HD Images and SMS To Celebrate the Day.

Apart from marking the end of the winter season, Lohri marks the beginning of Rabi crops' harvest season in Punjab. The word 'Lohri' has its origins in the word 'Tilohri' that is the combination of two words 'til' meaning sesame and 'rorhi' meaning jaggery/gur. It is believed eating til ke laddoo, gajak, til rewari and other delicacies made of sesame and jaggery, are good for our bodies and rejuvenates the system. This is also why these sweets are offered to the Agni (fire) when the bonfire is lit. And by taking circles of the bonfire, people thank the Sun deity, the heat and the nature for blessing the earth and earthlings by supporting the life. Lohri 2021 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Photo Messages To Celebrate Harvest Festival of Punjab.

And now coming to the part you have been waiting for, the lovely Lohri wishes and messages in Punjabi. After all, the search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Lohri Punjabi wishes, Happy Lohri in Punjabi language, Lohri 2021 Punjabi wishes, Happy Lohri wishes Punjabi videos, Happy Lohri wishes Punjabi videos download, Happy Lohri in Punjabi, Happy Lohri in Punjabi font, Happy Lohri in Punjabi images, Happy Lohri in Punjabi status, Happy Lohri poem in Punjabi, Happy Lohri Shayari in Punjabi, Happy Lohri wishes in Punjabi font, and more. Let us get and download them all.

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mungfli Di Khushbu Te Gur Di Mithaas, Makki De Roti Te Sarson da Saag, Dil Di Khushi Te Aapneya da Pyaar, Mubaarak Hove Tuhanu Lohri da Tyohaar.

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarson da Saag-Makki Di Roti, Mungfali Te Gajak… Lohri Is Here. Happy Lohri!

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vakhri Kaum, Vakhre Rang-Dhang, Vakhre Ne Tyohaar, Mubaarak Hove Lohri da Tyohaar.

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Ral Mil Bhangre Payiye…Nach Nach Aj Dharti Hilayiye…Sab Narazgi Chado Mitro…Tyohar Lohri da Manaiye.

Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nach Ke Dikhao, Haso Te Hasao, Agg De Kol Saare Aao, Sundariye Mundariye Jor Naal Gao. Happy Lohri

How to Download Lohri 2021 Punjabi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can also download Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers with messages in Punjabi font. Click Here to download Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan stickers for WhatsApp along with generic Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. May the delicious taste of Makki ki roti, Sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gur and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Tuhanu Lohri de lakh lakh vadhai..!! Happy Lohri!

