Madhushravani is a sacred and culturally rich celebration observed by newly married women in the Mithila region and neighbouring parts of Bihar and Nepal. Held in the holy month of Shravan, this 13-day festival marks a bride’s formal entry into married life through rituals that honour love, devotion, and the divine blessings of nature. Madhushravani 2025 is celebrated from July 15 and last until Sunday, July 27. To help you celebrate and share the spirit of the festival, we have curated a special collection of Madhushravani 2025 wishes in Maithili, along with Happy Madhushravani 2025 greetings and Madhushravani images with text in Maithili. Whether you’re sending blessings to a new bride or sharing WhatsApp status messages online, these quotes and visuals are perfect for expressing joy and devotion during this auspicious time.

The heart of Madhushravani lies in community and storytelling. Over the course of thirteen days, women come together to perform rituals, listen to traditional tales, and share sacred vows of marital harmony. But one of the most beautiful aspects of this observance is the exchange of heartfelt wishes and blessings, especially between newly married women and their families. It is a time to send love, strengthen bonds, and express hopes for a happy, long-lasting married life. Celebrate Madhushravani 2025 with these Madhushravani 2025 wishes in Maithili, WhatsApp status messages, HD images and wallpapers to honour marital bliss and snake worship.

As part of the rituals, offerings are made to serpent idols using turmeric, vermilion, milk, and flowers. Artistic drawings of snakes made with rice paste are placed as symbols of fertility, protection, and ecological balance. This festival beautifully reflects the connection between spirituality and environmental awareness, encouraging reverence for nature and the vital role of snakes in agricultural life.

