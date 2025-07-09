Madhushravani 2025 Start Date and End Date: Madhushravani is more than a religious observance; it’s a vibrant tapestry of faith, folklore, and feminine power rooted in the cultural heartlands of Mithila, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Celebrated predominantly by newly married Hindu women, this 13 (or sometimes 14)-day vrat in the month of Shravan (July–August) holds deep spiritual and social meaning. In 2025, Madhushravani brings another opportunity for devotees to honour Ma Manasa, the serpent goddess, and seek blessings for marital harmony, family prosperity, and spiritual protection. This comprehensive guide will walk you through Madhushravani 2025 dates, its cultural significance, vrat rituals, puja samagri, and everything else you need to know for a complete celebration. Sawan 2025 Festivals Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Nag Panchami, Haryali Teej and More, Check Dates of Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Shravan Maas.

When is Madhushravani 2025 Celebrated?

Madhushravani Vrat 2025 Date and Tithi

In 2025, Madhushravani Vrat is expected to begin on Monday, 14 July 2025, and will conclude on Sunday, 27 July 2025. The dates are based on the Shravan month in the Hindu lunar calendar, which varies slightly across regions.

Madhushravani 2025 Start Date: July 14, 2025, Monday

Madhushravani 2025 End Date: July 27, 2025, Sunday

Note: Always cross-check with a local Panchang or temple for regional calendar differences.

What is the Significance of Madhushravani?

Mythological and Cultural Importance

Madhushravani is deeply linked with the legends of Ma Manasa, the goddess of snakes, fertility, and healing. The festival is celebrated to appease her and seek protection from snake bites, especially during the monsoon season.

It also draws inspiration from the timeless tale of Behula and Lakhindar, where Behula’s unwavering devotion brings her husband back to life. This tale is recited daily during the vrat, symbolising a woman’s strength, love, and commitment.

Who Observes the Madhushravani Vrat?

Traditions Among Newly Married Women

The vrat is mandatory for newly married women in Mithila and surrounding regions. Considered part of the bride’s grihapravesh rituals, it’s seen as her first major religious observance after marriage.

The community aspect is strong—mothers-in-law, aunts, and other married women guide the young bride through daily pujas, folk tales, and rituals, strengthening both familial and spiritual bonds.

Madhushravani Puja Rituals and Vrat Procedure

Daily Rituals for 13 Days

Each day of Madhushravani is marked by discipline and devotion:

A ritual bath is taken early morning. A simple traditional saree (often yellow or red) is worn. Women create mud or turmeric drawings of snakes near their tulsi plant or puja space. Stories of Behula, Ma Manasa, and other folktales are narrated by elders or in groups. Devotees offer raw milk, rice, and flowers to the snake drawings and kalash. The rituals build daily, culminating in a final day where the drawings are immersed in water.

Madhushravani Puja Samagri List

Prepare these items in advance for a smooth puja:

Haldi (turmeric) Doodh (raw milk) Akshat (unbroken rice) Sindoor, diya, ghee Banana leaves Mauli (red thread) Kalash with mango leaves and coconut Fresh flowers Clay or turmeric snake figurines

Madhushravani Final Day Observance

On the last day, devotees:

Offer special bhog or cooked prasad. Narrate the final story in the folk series. Immerse the snake drawings and kalash in a pond or river. Seek blessings for a happy, healthy, and prosperous married life.

Traditions and Customs During Madhushravani

Cultural Practices and Stories: Daily storytelling forms the soul of this vrat. Stories are passed orally, strengthening oral tradition and collective bonding. Women often sing traditional songs (lok geet) after the puja. Group worship in courtyards or near tulsi plants fosters community support, especially for newlyweds adjusting to their new homes.

Dos and Don’ts About Madhushravani Vrat

Madhushravani Vrat Dos:

Wear clean, preferably red or yellow sarees. Listen to stories daily without fail. Involve elders in narration and rituals. Maintain cleanliness and sanctity during the vrat.

Madhushravani Vrat Don’ts:

Avoid cutting nails or hair. Do not consume onion, garlic, or non-veg food. Avoid skipping the stories or breaking the vrat mid-way.

Benefits and Spiritual Importance of Madhushravani Vrat

For Marital Harmony and Family Prosperity Blessings from Ma Manasa are believed to protect against snake bites and misfortune. The vrat symbolises a woman’s love, patience, and spiritual strength. Observing Madhushravani ensures prosperity, family unity, and the long life of one’s spouse.

Frequently Asked Questions About Madhushravani

When is Madhushravani 2025?

Madhushravani 2025 will start on July 14 and end on July 27, during the month of Shravan. It's mostly observed for 13 days (sometimes for 14 days) by married Hindu women, especially in Mithila and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Why is Madhushravani celebrated?

Madhushravani celebrates the divine feminine through devotion to Ma Manasa, protects from serpents during monsoon, and is observed to bless one’s married life with happiness and stability.

Can unmarried women observe this vrat?

Traditionally, it’s observed by newly married women, but unmarried girls may also participate to seek blessings and align with family traditions.

Madhushravani 2025 is not just a ritual; it’s an emotional and spiritual journey steeped in devotion, tradition, and feminine power. From the charming folk tales of Behula to the sacred turmeric snakes drawn daily, each act during this vrat builds a legacy of faith and family unity. May your Madhushravani 2025 be filled with divine blessings, joy and cultural pride.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

