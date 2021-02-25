Magha Purnima 2021 Details: Magha Purnima is one of the holiest occasions of ‘Purnimas’, the people of the Hindu community celebrate with utmost sincerity. People worship the Moon on this holy day. As per the Hindu scriptures, the month of Magha is considered to be the most auspicious in the year. There are several traditions and rituals that people follow to observe the festive event of Magha Purnima. It is popularly known as ‘Maha Maghi’ and Maghi Purnima’ across the country. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the

observance of Magha Purnima. In this article, we bring you everything you need to know about Magha Purnima 2021 – date, auspicious timing (shubh muhurat), rituals, traditions, significance, and more. Maghi Purnima 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Tithi: Significance, Purnima Puja Rituals and Celebration of This Auspicious Day.

Magha Purnima 2021 Date

The occasion of Magha Purnima is celebrated every year. It is observed on the night of Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Magha. As per the Gregorian calendar, Magha Purnima falls in the period between January-February. This year, Magha Purnima will take place on February 27, i.e., Saturday.

What Are the Auspicious Timings of Magha Purnima 2021?

Magha Purnima 2021 Date – February 27, 2021, i.e., Saturday

Magha Purnima Tithi 2021 Begins – 03:49 PM on February 26, 2021

Magha Purnima Tithi 2021 Ends – 01:46 PM on February 27, 2021

What Are the Rituals of Magha Purnima?

Devotees follow many rituals and traditions on the occasion of Magha Purnima. People wake up early in the morning and are advised to take a bath in the river before/during the time of sunrise. Many observe fasting, i.e. Satyanarayana fast, throughout the day, while some observe partial fasting on this auspicious day. February 2021 Festivals: Ekadashi, Amavasya, Gupt Navratri, Basant Panchami and Magh Purnima to Be Celebrated in This Month! How Are the Festivals Interlinked and Auspicious Things to Do for Good Luck on Each Day.

People worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman in high regards on this day. They also sing prayers and chant mantras in praise of their Ishta Devta in the evening. It is said that reciting the Satyanarayana Katha and making traditional food on an auspicious day, is highly blissful. People also read Bhagwad Gita and Ramayana, marking the celebrations of the day.

What Is the Significance of Magha Purnima?

The occasion of Magha Purnima is one of the most sacred days as per Hindu mythology. It is said that people entering into new ventures find themselves in good stead. It is considered to be the most auspicious festive events for the people of the Hindu community. People, who dutifully follow all the rituals and traditions on the occasion of Magha Purnima, are blessed with immense health, wealth, and prosperity.

We wish you all a very Happy Magha Purnima 2021. Do share this piece of information about Magha Purnima with your loved ones and enlighten them about this holy event, i.e. Maghi Purnima.

