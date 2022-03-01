Maha Shivratri 2022 is celebrated on March 1. It is the annual celebration of Lord Shiva, which is commemorated towards the end of winter and the beginning of spring. While every month has a Shivratri celebration, Maha Shivratri is especially observed by Hindus worldwide with great zeal and enthusiasm. People also enjoy sharing Maha Shivratri 2022 wishes, Happy Maha Shivratri messages, Lord Shiva Images & Wallpapers, Maha Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi in the month of Magha, according to South Indians and Phalgun according to North Indians. This celebration is also known as The Great Night of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva offer their prayers wholeheartedly and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. People often celebrate Maha Shivratri by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Lord Shiva.

Ardent devotees of Lord Shiva also ensure to stay awake all night, singing songs and chanting mantras to appease Lord Shiva. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Shivratri 2022, here are some Maha Shivratri 2022 wishes, Happy Maha Shivratri messages, Lord Shiva Images & Wallpapers, Maha Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

The celebration of Maha Shivratri is a grand commemoration for Hindus across the country. Famous Shiva temples like the twelve Jyotirlingas and other well-known temples of Lord Shiva are filled with various devotees seeking His blessings. Maha Shivratri celebrations are also a grand affair in Nepal and other neighbouring countries with larger populations of Hindu diaspora. We hope that this Maha Shivratri fills your life with all the happiness and peace. Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

