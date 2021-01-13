The festival of Makar Sankranti, the first festival of the New year is almost year. To be celebrated on January 14 this year, it pays respects to Lord Surya and welcomes the warmer days ahead. Makar Sankranti is celebrated in states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat more prominently. Among the varied traditions of the festivities, women also apply mehndi on their hands. Even for Lohri, women look for latest Mehndi designs. If you are busy caught in prepping up for the festival, preparing special recipes like Tilgul and Tilvadi then you are bound to have less time on your hands to even apply mehndi. But don't you worry as we have got you some of the simplest henna designs and patterns. We give you quick 5-minute mehndi design photo and henna patterns along with video tutorials. Scroll on to find latest Makar Sankranti 2021 mehndi videos and Indian traditional mehndi designs.

Mehndi is said to be an auspicious symbol that brings in prosperity. So be it wedding functions or festivals, women apply mehndi for many such special occasions. Makar Sankranti sees a Haldi-Kunku ritual for which many women apply nice and delicate mehndi. There are beautiful Arabic patterns which are preferred more as they take less time to draw. We give you a collection of Makar Sankranti special mehndi designs with Arabic as well as Indian traditional henna design photos, fingerstyle and bracelet mehndi etc. Other than mehndi, women also adorn their homes with special rangoli for the festival.

5-Minute Arabic Mehndi Design Video:

Beautiful Arabic Henna Pattern

Traditional Indian Kite Mehndi For Makar Sankranti:

Creative Makar Sankranti Mehndi Video:

Simple Yet Creative Designs

Beautiful Fingerstyle Henna Design

Unique Mehndi Patterns

We hope the above videos and photos help you to make a beautiful pattern on your hands for the oncoming festival. If you have less time you can still take references from these images and video tutorials to make your own unique design. Wishing you all Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

