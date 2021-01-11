The festive vibes will soon kick in as the harvest festival celebrations will be marked across the nation. In Maharashtra its celebrated as Makar Sankranti. This festival is dedicated to worshipping Sun god Surya. And like every festival there is a decoration of homes, special food preparations, inviting close family home and exchanging Happy Makar Sankranti wishes and messages. Women also celebrate Haldi Kunku especially in Maharashtra, where friends and close family come home and there is a social gathering. To welcome guests, women decorate their homes with wonderful rangoli designs and colourful haldi kumkum mugullu. And if you want to decorate your home with latest rangoli designs for Sankranthi, we have brought you latest pictures and haldi kunku rangoli video tutorials.

Every festival is a time to get together with friends and family. On Makar Sankranti, newly married women are a host and seek blessings from everyone for a happy marital life. Homes are decorated, special snacks are made like Tilgul or Tilwadi. And one of the traditions of the festival is to make colourful rangoli for Haldi Kunku. So if you are also planning to decorate your home with beautiful rangolis this time, then we give you a beautiful compilation of easy and latest mugullu designs. Check out some new Makar Sankranti 2020 rangoli designs to easily make and adorn your homes.

Kite Rangoli Design:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aratis Rangoli And Arts (@aratisartwork)

Watch Video of Makar Sankranti 2021 Rangoli Design:

Haldi Kumkum Rangoli Design:

Colourful Sankranthi Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art by Sayali🌻 (@sayalis_art_gallery)

Kite and Sun God in Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Palorkar (@rangoli.an.art)

Colourful Haldi Kunku Rangoli Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preeti Arts (@preeti__arts)

We hope the above pictures and videos help you to make rangoli designs outside your home for this festive occasion. You can take reference from the above pictures and make something of your own too. Wishing you all Happy Makar Sankranti in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).