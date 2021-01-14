Come January, and we get ready to celebrate this wonderful festival of Makar Sankranti. And if you are living in Maharashtra, it is time to exchange this sweet greeting in Marathi, "Tilgul Ghya, God God Bola" with your loved ones on January 14 (Thursday). When translated in English, the popular Makar Sankranti greeting means, 'Eat sweet til gur (sesame ladoos) and speak sweet words.' The harvest festival is observed under different names in different Indian states, and Maharashtra also observes Makar Sankranti with its own unique set of rituals and traditions. And this is why LatestLY also brings a special Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes in Marathi, Makar Sankranti Marathi SMS, Makar Sankranti 2021 greetings, Makar Sankranti images, HD wallpapers, status, quotes and more to celebrate the colourful festival.

Makar Sankranti is a festival that marks the end of winter and the coming of warmer weather and prosperous days of health and fortune. It is being celebrated with gaiety and enthusiasm marking the transition of Sun into Hindu zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn). People of Maharashtra too joins in the countrywide festivities by wishing their family and friends by saying, "तिळगुळ घ्या, आणि गोड-गोड बोला" or Tilgul Ghya, God God Bola". They exchange til-gud ladoos as a token of love and goodwill. Among the other popular delicacies that people gorge on during Makar Sankranti is coloured halwa and Puran Poli.

Married women organise Haldi Kunku or Haldi Kumkum ceremony, in which they exchange haldi (turmeric) and kumkum (vermilion powder), as a symbol of their married status and wishing for their husbands' long lives. While women have this special function, men and other members of the family to ensure to plan a get-together. By celebrating Makar Sankranti with everyone, the idea is to resolve conflicts, dissolve tensions and misunderstandings among each other. And just in case you are unable to meet your loved ones in person amid pandemic, do exchange sweet greetings online.

A quick glance at search engine platforms allows you to check the trending keywords related to Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes in Marathi. They are Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi text, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi HD images, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi GIF, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi download, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi HD, Makar Sankranti wishes in Marathi images download, Makar Sankranti greetings in Marathi, Makar Sankranti funny wishes in Marathi, Til gul ghya god god bola images, Til gul ghya god god bola in Marathi font, Til gul ghya god god bola Marathi image, Til gul ghya god god bola GIF, Til gul ghya god god bola photos, and more. Here you will find it all.

Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Til Gul Ghya God God Bola, Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Navin Varshachya Naveen Sanachya God Mitrana, Makar Sankrantichya God God Shubheccha!

Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumhala Ani Tumchya Parivarala Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubechaa.

Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha.

Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: तीळ गुळ घ्या आणि गोड गोड बोला, मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

We hope having all the options handy is helpful in wishing your family and friends on this beautiful day. May the festival of Makar Sankranti brings happiness and warmth of joy in your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

