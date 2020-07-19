Mangal Pandey is one of the most respected freedom fighters who stood up against British rule. Today is the 193rd birth anniversary of Mangal Pandey. Born on July 19, 1927, Pandey joined the East India Company at the age of 18 as a soldier. In 1857, he started a rebellion against English officers and killed two of them for their cruel nature against Indians. On his Birth anniversary here are images and greetings to share with family and friends.

While the British called him a traitor, Pandey is a hero in modern India. His action against the British Police led to the first war of Indian Independence, Indian Mutiny, Great Rebellion or Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. On this, important day, here are some images, wallpapers, Whatsapp stickers and Facebook photos of Mangal Pandey.

Mangal Pandey Jayanti HD Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mangal Pandey Photo (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mangal Pandey Jayanti Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mangal Pandey Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mangal Pandey Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mangal Pandey Jayanti 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)00

On March 29, 1857, Mangal Pandey attacked a British Sergent and also injured lower-rank officer. For the rebellion, he was arrested and sentenced to death. Later, it was revealed that Pandey was furious with the introduction of a new type of bullet cartridge. It was rumoured that cartridges were greased with animal fats, primarily from cows and pigs. The cartridges had to be bitten off by soldiers to remove the cover.

Pandey's courageous act spread like wildfire across the country and triggered a series of revolutions. When the revolt broke out, there were nearly three lakh Indian soldiers in the East India Company. In 1857, the revolution started when Bengal soldiers mutinied in Meerut and attacked British officers and marched to Delhi. On reaching Delhi, they declared Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar as their ruler.

On June 20, 1858, the campaign was seized as it didn't had a organised leadership, which hindered its spread across the nation. Fearing more revolutions in the future, British hanged Mangal Pandey on April 8, 1857, ten days before his scheduled execution date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).