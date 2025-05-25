Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a solemn US federal holiday dedicated to honouring and remembering military personnel who have died in service to the nation. Memorial Day 2025 in the United States falls on May 26. Originally known as Decoration Day after the Civil War, it was a time to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. Over the decades, the day evolved to commemorate all American military members who gave their lives in all wars, becoming an official federal holiday in 1971. Looking for Memorial Day 2025 messages? Share meaningful Memorial Day 2025 quotes, images, HD wallpapers, posters and patriotic messages to remember U.S. veterans and honour their ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day 2025 Date in the United States: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Fallen Military Personnel in the US Armed Forces.

Ceremonies and observances take place across the country, from parades and memorial services to the placing of flags on graves in national cemeteries. The National Moment of Remembrance, observed at 3:00 p.m. local time, encourages Americans to pause in silence to reflect on the sacrifices made by soldiers. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer in the U.S., often blending solemn remembrance with family gatherings, barbecues, and patriotic displays. As you observe Memorial Day 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of quotes and messages that you can download and share with your loved ones on this day.

Memorial Day Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay." – Barack Obama

Memorial Day Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility." – Eleanor Roosevelt

Memorial Day Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

Memorial Day Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "For love of country, they accepted death." – James A. Garfield

Memorial Day Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." – Joseph Campbell

Despite its celebratory elements, Memorial Day retains a deep emotional and historical significance. It reminds the nation of the cost of freedom and the courage of those who laid down their lives in its defence. For veterans, military families, and citizens, it is a moment to express gratitude and unity. In remembering the fallen, Americans recommit to the ideals of service, sacrifice, and national purpose that define the country's enduring spirit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).