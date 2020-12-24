Happy Christmas Eve, everyone! The holiday season is upon us, and people around the world are ready to celebrate it in their own unique ways. This year the celebration is different, but the spirit of the festivity remains. The Xmas trees are lit, halls are decked up, delicious cookies are all prepared, and it is almost time for the jingle bells. As we celebrate Christmas Eve 2020, make it special by sharing meaningful messages and holiday greetings with your closed ones. In this article, we bring you, Christmas Eve, 2020 wishes and messages. These Xmas tree HD images, GIFs, photos of Santa Claus, Merry Christmas wishes are perfect for sending across, make Facebook posts, tag your BFF on Insta stories, as you celebrate the holiday season virtually. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that are just perfect for celebrating Christmas 2020 and sending Happy Holidays greetings.

The celebration of Christmas is a significant one. It annually falls on December 25 and the chilled weather, and houses covered in snow share the perfect Christmas vibe. Only this year, it is different! The celebration is limited, and people are encouraged to stay home and celebrate Christmas and New Year, virtually, given the ongoing global crisis. During such time, the thoughtful holiday greetings come handy and help everyone to share their warm greetings, extending to those with whom we won’t be celebrating. Share your Christmas Eve 2020 wishes, messages and HD images to convey your emotions during this festivity. Download the Merry Christmas 2020 greetings, GIFs, Insta posts, quotes, and Facebook messages to celebrate the season of merry.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Season’s Greetings! Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Holiday Season Creating Beautiful Memories With Your Sweet Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Just Remember, the True Spirit of Christmas Lies in Your Heart.” — The Polar Express

WhatsApp Message Reads: In This Loveliest of Seasons May, You Find Many Reasons for Happiness. Merry Christmas and Lots of Love From Our Family to Yours!

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Say the Best of All Gifts Around Any Christmas Tree Is the Presence of a Happy Family All Wrapped Up in Each Other. Merry Christmas to You And Your Family.

GIFs:

Send This GIF With Message: Merry Christmas 2020!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has the best sticker collection in store for the holiday season for both Android and iOS. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp sticker, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. The Merry Christmas WhatsApp stickers will add more fun to the season. We wish you and your family, a very Happy Christmas Eve! Stay home, stay safe.

