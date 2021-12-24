The holiday season is here. With Christmas almost here, we start preparing for the coming new year 2022. The excitement and celebrations around during this time can never go unnoticed. As you are gearing up for the holidays, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and wish Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 in advance. You may select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook status and SMS. Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes & Happy New Year Images: Celebrate Holiday Season With New Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes and HD Wallpapers.

It’s time everyone gets busy preparing for the Christmas and New year parties. From décor to cooking, everything at this time is on a new high. Setting up the Christmas tree, decorating it with beautiful ornaments, baking Christmas cakes, exploring cocktails and mocktails for Christmas and New Year is all that happens around during this time. Indulging in the festivities during this holiday season, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy New Year 2022 in advance.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Reflect on the special moments. Ring in the year with the people who make them so special.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Angels bless us all on this day and shower us with peace, good health and happiness. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Wishing that the magic of the season be with you always.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our nation, renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas and happy new year to your family.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As we are nearing the end of the year, it is our chance to spend some quality time with our family! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 wishes to you!

Merry Christmas 2021 Messages: Images & WhatsApp Greetings To Send to Your Loved Ones on Xmas Day!

Beautiful messages float all over social media during this time of the year. People send Christmas tree pictures, Santa Claus pictures and many more to their loved ones during the last week of December. Wishes for a happy and prosperous new year are very common at this time. To help you select from the best and interactive wishes for the holiday season and wish your loved ones before anyone else does, we bring you lovely greetings and messages. Wish Merry Christmas and Happy New year in advance through WhatsApp stickers, Gif Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. We wish everyone Merry Christmas 2021 and Happy New Year 2022 in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).