Military Spouse Appreciation Day, also called Military Spouse Day, is celebrated annually on the Friday before Mother's Day in the United States. The day is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of spouses of their armed forces. Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2021 is on May 7. As we celebrate Military Spouse Day, here we bring you history, significance and more dedicated to the national observance.

Military Spouse Day 2021 Date

The Friday before the Mother's Day in the US is observed as Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Military Spouse Day 2021 is on May 7, which is today.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day: History and Significance

The first Military Spouse Day was celebrated on May 23, 1984, after President Ronald Reagan recognised the importance of spouse commitment to the readiness and well-being of military members. The department of Defence standardised the date by declaring Friday before Mother's Day as Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

Military spouses, who stand alongside men and women in uniform, need to be appreciated for their immeasurable contributions, selfless service and noble sacrifices. Military spouses support Armed Forces in every possible way. On Military Spouse Appreciation Day, let's pay tribute to these extraordinary individuals who strengthen fighting forces.

