Mohini Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be observed on May 12. Commemorated on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi in the month of Vaishnav according to the Hindu calendar, Mohini Ekadashi Vrat is said to be one of the key Ekadashi fasts that Vishnu devotees across the world observe. In addition to observing a stringent fast, Mohini Ekadashi celebrations also include sharing Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Mohini Ekadashi Vrat 2022 greetings and messages, and Happy Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Images and Wallpapers, Happy Mohini Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Ekadashi celebrations are dedicated to Lord Vishnu, especially his Vamana Avatar. And devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a stringent, day-long fast to appease the almighty on this day. In addition to observing the Mohini Ekadashi Vrat, people also share the Mohini Ekadashi Katha and capture the mythological history and significance of this day.

The celebration of Mohini Ekadashi 2022 will also be filled with similar fervour accompanying Ekadashi observances throughout the year. People often visit Lord Vishnu temples and also perform dedicated Puja on this auspicious day. To celebrate Mohini Ekadashi with the community, many also share Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Mohini Ekadashi Vrat 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Images and Wallpapers, Happy Mohini Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The day-long Ekadashi fast on May 12 will finally be broken on May 13. The observance of this Ekadashi fast is believed to help people atone for their sins and pray for Moksha and entry into the heavens after their death. People also pray for the prosperity and safety of their own families. We hope that Mohini Ekadashi celebrations fill your life with the peace and love you deserve. Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2022!

