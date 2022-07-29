Shravan month brings about many auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated by religious faiths. The fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Sawan, i.e. Jul or August in the English Calendar, is marked by worshipping the Nagas or snakes. The occasion is celebrated as Nag Panchami by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists throughout India, Nepal and other nations where these specific adherents live. The Panchang date for Nag Panchami 2022 celebration is Tuesday, August 2. The Panchami tithi in the Shravana Maas is considered highly pious to rever the serpent Gods worshipped for the well-being of family members. The festival of snakes has its roots in the Hindu Scriptures. This article will acquaint you with all the religious rites, shubh muhurta, traditions and all the main serpent Gods honoured during the holy festival. Cobra Snakes Do NOT Drink Milk, Here's What You Should Know About This Myth and Worshiping of Snakes on This Day.

Nag Panchami 2022 Puja Muhurat

The Panchami Tithi for the festival will begin on 5:13 am on August 2 and end at 5:42 am on August 3.

Nag Panchami Significance & Rituals

The Nag Panchami festivities are observed by worshipping the serpent deity, which is the divine or semi-divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings that live in the netherworld. The idols, made up of silver, stone, wood or a painting of snakes are given the reverential ritual bath from milk or honey mixed with saffron, and their blessings are sought for the welfare of brothers and family. Most people also offer prayers to live cobra on the day, with the assistance of a snake charmer. Traditional 'Pooja' Rituals Performed at Ujjain’s Nagchandreshwar Temple (Watch Video).

In Hinduism, devotees worship twelve Serpent Gods to perform the sacred Nag Panchami Puja, which is - Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala. Married women in South India celebrate Nag Panchami by getting up early and offering puja to ant hills which are the homes of the snakes. In Shirale near Mumbai, snakes are dug out and fed with milk and rats, whereas some people in Maharashtra present themselves from door to door with a cobra requesting alms.

Nag Chaturthi Traditions

The fast kept one day before the Nag Panchami celebration is marked as Nag Chaturthi or Nagula Chavithi. The Nag Chaturthi in Andhra Pradesh is observed just after Diwali.

