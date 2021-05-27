Narada Jayanti 2021 is celebrated on May 27. This annual commemoration celebrates the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada. Navara Jayanti celebration is a highly auspicious occasion for Hindus across the world. Narad Muni is said to be a great sage who has been a part of various key instances in Hindu mythology. Therefore, his birth anniversary is celebrated by sharing Happy Narada Jayanti wishes, Narada Jayanti 2021 messages, Happy Naraday Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Narada Jayanti 2021: Check Out Date, Timing and Significance of the Auspicious Observance.

Narada Jayanti is celebrated on the Pratipada in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakh. Usually, it is preceded by the celebration of Buddha Purnima. On the rare occasion that there is no Pratipada Tithi, Buddha Purnima and Narada Jayanti may fall on the same day. The celebration of this day is usually filled with great enthusiasm and festivity. People enjoy waking up at the crack of dawn, dressing up and offering their prayers to Lord Vishnu and singing songs praising Narad Muni.

Narad Muni is considered a strong follower of Lord Vishnu, which is why his birthday celebration is focused on praying to Lord Vishnu. As we prepare to celebrate Narada Jayanti this year, here are some Happy Narada Jayanti wishes, Narada Jayanti 2021 messages, Happy Naraday Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

It is interesting to note that Narad Muni had the power to travel between different Lokas like Prithvi Lok, Aakash Lok and Patal Lok. He is often considered to be singing melodious music while carrying his Veena and walking through different spans in time. The celebration of Narada Jayanti often includes sharing folklore on his role in various critical moments in Hinduism. We hope that this Narada Jayanti brings peace and happiness to your family.

