Narada Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion that celebrates the birth of Devashree Narada, popularly known as Narad Muni. According to Vedic Puranas and mythologies, Devrishi Narada is a universal divine messenger and primary source of information among the Gods. The day of Narada Jayanti falls on the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu Month of Jyestha. This year, Narada Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 13. Narada Muni has the ability to visit all Teen Loks, Akash or Heaven, Prithvi or Earth, and Patal or Netherworld and is believed to be the first journalist on Earth. In this article, let’s know more about Narada Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Narada Jayanti 2025 Date

Narada Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 13.

Narada Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 10:25 PM on May 12 and ends at 12:35 AM on May 14.

Who Was Devrishi Narada?

According to Hindu texts, Devashree Narada was the manasaputra of the Lord Brahma. He was the seer of the thirteenth sutra of the eighth Mandala of the Rigaveda. As per legend, Narada Muni has the ability to visit all Teen Loks, Akash or Heaven, Prithvi or Earth and Patal or Netherworld and is believed to be the first journalist on Earth. He keeps travelling across the universe to communicate the information. However, most of his timely information creates trouble.

Narada Jayanti Rituals

On the day of Narada Jayanti, devotees observe fast, worship, and listening stories of Devashree Narada.

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath before the sunrise and worship the Lord by offering Chandan, leaves of tulsi, agarbatti, flowers and sweets to Devashree Narada and Lord Vishnu.

After worshipping, they should distribute prasad in temples and engage in charity and donations.

Devotees of Lord Vishnu worship Devashree Narada due to his knowledge, wisdom, and devotion to Lord Vishnu.

The devotees pray and wish for wisdom, knowledge and prosperity in their lives.

It is believed that on the day of Narada Jayanti, feeding Brahmins and giving donations to them brings virtuous results.

Narada Jayanti Significance

Narada Jayanti is a perfect day to worship the great saint in Hinduism who was well versed in Vedas and other texts in Sanatana tradition. Devashree Narada is mentioned in Ramayana, Mahabharata and Puranas, etc. In Hinduism, he is considered as the celestial sage and messenger for Devatas as well as Asuras, and human lives on the planet.

