Narada Jayanti is the annual celebration of the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni - the messenger of God. Narada Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on May 27 this year and is sure to be an extremely auspicious occasion. According to Vedic Purana and mythologies, Devrishi Narad is considered to be a primary source of information amongst Gods and is known as a universal divine messenger. As we prepare to celebrate Narada Jayanti 2021 here is everything you need to know about the observance, importance of Narada Jayanti, Narada Jayanti 2021 Puja Muhurat & Puja Vidhi, etc.

When is Narada Jayanti 2021?

As already mentioned Narada Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on May 27. The celebration takes place on the day following Buddha Purnima. In other words, it is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi in the Krishna Paksha during the month of Vaishakh. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 04:43 PM on May 26, 2021

And will go on till 01:02 PM on May 27, 2021. This is the reason that May 27 will be celebrated as Narada Jayanti this year.

How is Narada Jayanti celebrated?

To celebrate Narada Jayanti, devotees often wake up early, bathe and dress up in Puja Vastra to offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu, since Narada Muni was considered to be a stoic devotee of Lord Vishnu. Offering Chandan, tulsi leaves, flowers, sweets, etc to the idol is a common practice on this day. Many people also take this opportunity to share folklore about Narad Muni and how he lived his life.

Significance of Narada Jayanti

According to Hindi Mythology, Sage Narada was one of the few people who was not restricted to any specific world. He could travel between different Loks and that is the reason that he is widely present in so many folklores. Lord Narada is always seen singing songs and carrying his veena. His presence in various religious stories is of great significance and that is the reason that this day is of utmost importance to all practicing Hindus.

We hope that this Narada Jayanti brings you closer to the feeling of calm and happiness. Happy Narada Jayanti 2021.

