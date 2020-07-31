National Avocado Day is celebrated on July 31 in the United States. The fruit that is originally from south-central Mexico became quite popular among Americans these days. Filled with nutrients it is both eaten and applied on hair and skin. The fruit is today's millennial's go-to fruit. Its creamy texture is loved and people across countries eat it. Only in the recent past has its popularity begun to increase among people. And thanks to its current popularity, the fruit has a day for its own. Especially among the millennials, the tropical fruit is much regarded. On National Avocado Day 2020, we bring to you HD Images and wallpaper to wish avocado lovers on the observance. Our list also includes avocado quotes to send your best friends. Share these photos the creamy fruit and remind them that it's their favourite fruit's day. How to Use Avocado to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

And the United States right celebrates as it is widely consumed in the country. Americans bought 4.25 billion avocados in 2015, that's crazy right? With beauty and health benefits, brands have introduced it into their cosmetic products also. From eating the raw fruit, making dips, chocolate bars, skincare, haircare, Instagrammers truly swear by it all the time. And as we observe the day, if you are an avocado lover, here are some images to post on social media platforms. Avocado Toast Chocolate Bar Has Gone Viral but It Is the Funny Reactions on Twitter That Will Make Your Day!

"You Are the Avocado to My Toast."

"You Are Everything I AVO Wanted."

"If Life Gives You Avocadoes Then Make Guacamole."

"You Can’t Make Everyone Happy, You Are Not an Avocado."

"We Go Together Like Avocado and Literally Everything."

Avocados have some disease-fighting properties too! The fruit has Omega 3 fatty acids that can fight Alzheimer’s. Its fatty-acid help keeps skin soft and hydrated. The fruit promotes regeneration of damaged skin cells and reduces redness and irritation. People observe the day by posting pictures with avocados social media. For avocado lovers out there, we wish you a Happy National Avocado Day!

