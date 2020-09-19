Dance - it is the route to destress, express and indulge; all at once. Loved by millions across the world, enjoyed by many more, and passionately practised by various artistic souls, dance is a language that touches various lives across the world. Every year, this art form is celebrated on National Dance Day in the United States. Started in 2010, by Nigel Lythgoe, the co-creator of So You Think You Can Dance and co-founder of American Dance Movement, National Dance Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 19 in the United States. People enjoy commemorating this day by putting their best foot forward, letting loose and sharing various Happy National Dance Day 2020 wishes and messages, National Dance Day 2020 quotes, saying on Dance, National Dance Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. National Dance Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs and Greetings to Celebrate the Day.

National Dance Day celebrations were launched in partnership with American congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton who introduced a National Dance Day resolution to express support for dance as a form of valuable exercise and of artistic expression. National Dance Day is commemorated on the third Saturday every September. This is the reason, National Dance Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 19. However, it is interesting to note that in its early days, National Dance Day was celebrated on the last Saturday in July.

Every year, the National Dance Day celebration is backed with a theme song that sets the tone for the day filled with dance and celebration. This year’s celebration will be in the tune of Lee Richardson, Tom Ford, Jonathan Murril, James Cocozza, and Susanna Lopez’s, Make It Come To Life. As we celebrate this day, here are Happy National Dance Day 2020 wishes and messages, National Dance Day 2020 quotes, saying on Dance, National Dance Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

1. You Are Alive As Long as You Are Dancing Because Dance Is the Hidden Language of the Soul. So Break Free and Dance Like a Free Bird. Wishing You a Wonderful Happy National Dance Day.

2. Dance Is the Way to Express Your Soul Through Your Body. It Is the Way to Live, Live for Yourself and Just Enjoy the Moment. Warm Wishes to You on National Dance Day. Have a Rocking Day!

3. Always Dance to Express Yourself. It Is One of the Best Ways to Let Your Emotions Out, in a Creative Way. May You Have a Wonderful National Dance Day. May You Dance Free and Happy.

4. Life Is All About Taking More Chances and Doing More Dances. So Do Not Stop and Keep Dancing to the Changing Rhythms of Life to Enjoy It the Most. Happy National Dance Day to You.

National Dance Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be a tad different from usual. With various places continuing to impose a lockdown to tackle COVID-19, majority celebration is sure to take the virtual route. People are already busy planning social media lives and zoom parties, etc. here’s hoping that this National Dance Day you find the most enjoyable beats of life. Happy National Dance Day 2020!

