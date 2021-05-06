So what did you do to make the world a better place today? Did you pause? Had to mull that over? Unless you are a saint, a scientist, a pioneer in your chosen field, a health care worker, a philanthropist, or an Oprah, you will always come up short. People do excel in their chosen profession, however, there are a few noble professions in this world that take immense fortitude, courage, unyielding determination and a stoic attitude to serve others. Health Care workers certainly fall into this category. They risk their lives every single day to make the world a better place. Nurses are part of the field. They are the unsung heroes who have made a significant contribution to the world with their kindness and aptitude. As National Nurses Day 2021 in the US is observed on May 6 while Nurses Week will last till May 12, here are a few heartfelt messages from the netizens to nurses.

As we begin the all-important week dedicated to these life-saving heroes, let us look at the five most famous nurses who served humanity with kindness.

1. Florence Nightingale

Unless you've been stuck on an island with only Wilson the coconut for company, you might have heard about this prominent nurse. Florence Nightingale, also known as the Lady With the Lamp, served the soldiers in the Crimean War in 1890. Born in 1820, she believed she was called into service by God at the age of 17 and did just that until the age of 90 when she died. She made a significant contribution towards extending the health and survival rates of hospitals. She also started the first nursing school in 1860. While serving in the war, she noticed that the soldier's mortality rate drastically increased due to the unsanitary conditions in the field. So she worked to rectify the problem by educating herself on the issue and applying it in the field.

2. Clara Barton

Clara Barton, an American nurse during the Civil War, was born in 1821. She is the founder of the American Red Cross, dedicated to assisting those in need across the country. During the Civil War, she organized medical supplies and treated soldiers on the front lines. Her unwavering dedication and efficiency earned her the nickname the Lady in Charge. National Nurses Day 2021 (US) Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Observance.

3. Mary Seacole

While Florence Knightingale is revered across the world for her service during the Crimean War, Mary Seacole's contribution to the war had faded into obscurity. Along with Florence, she is known to have saved hundreds of lives through her understanding of medicine and care. Born in 1805, Seacole believed treatment should not be aligned with polity and ideology, so she set up boarding houses for the wounded on both sides of the conflict.

4. Martha Jane Cannary

An accomplished gun-toting woman of the 19th century, Martha Jane Cannary, saved the lives of five people from smallpox, while she was working for the Pony Express in South Dakota. She was one of the most resourceful women of the time. The gunslinger born in 1852, good in a time of crisis, was nicknamed Calamity Jane.

5. Virginia Henderson

Born in 1941, Virginia Henderson was a pioneer in developing a Nursing Need Theory - a list that focused on increasing a patients independence, by theorising a nurse should assist anyone if they had trouble with anything on the list. The list could include bodily functions like sleeping, eating, breathing and more. She was essential in introducing forensic science that focused on bringing justice to rape victims.

So on this Nurses Week, we would like to thank all these nurses and the nurses all over the world for their significant contribution toward making this world a better place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).