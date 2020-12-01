National Pollution Control Day 2020 Details: The occasion of National Pollution Control Day is observed in India every year. The event takes place to commemorate the thousands of victims who lost their lives of Bhopal Gas Tragedy that happened three decades ago. The incident happens to be one of the world’s worst chemical (industrial) disasters in history. The National Pollution Control Day is a stern reminder that tells us how important are environmental laws and circumventing around it can be disastrous. If you are looking for more details about National Pollution Control Day 2020, why it is observed and more, then look no further, as you have arrived at the right place. World's Most Polluted Cities 2020: Lahore Again Tops List, New Delhi Second Followed by Kathmandu.

What is the date of the National Pollution Control Day 2020?

The event of National Pollution Control Day 2020, like every year, will be observed on December 2. It will fall on Wednesday this time around. It will be the 36th anniversary of the disastrous chemical incident in Bhopal this year. Delhi 10th Most Polluted City in India, Mumbai at 37th Position, Says Greenpeace Report.

What is the History of National Pollution Control Day?

National Pollution Control Day is observed in remembrance of the unfortunate gas-leak incident that took place at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) chemical plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Said to be one of the worst industrial disasters, over 5,00,000 people were exposed to the deadly methyl isocyanate gas on the night of December 2. The official death toll was recorded at 3,787, but several reports claimed that over 15,000 people died.

What is The Significance of Observing National Pollution Control Day?

National Pollution Control Day is an occasion which raises awareness about the current problems of air pollution that the country faces. Now and then we see that the air quality in different parts of the country has declined to poor quality levels, and its hazardous to even breathe. It aims to educate people about ways and measures by which they can control, or reduce pollution.

The event of National Pollution Control Day also aims to educate people and industrial workers about the precautionary measures, and manners in which one can contain the disaster’s mishappenings. Since industrial polluted waste is one of the biggest menaces one faces in recent times, the occasion of National Pollution Control Day also serves as a timely reminder as to how can one keep the environment clean. Delhi Air Quality: Why Does Air Pollution Rises And Air Quality Start Dipping in National Capital During Winters?

Over 7 million die to air pollution and related diseases every year, and the number keeps growing. As December 2 nears, we at LatestLY hope you would contribute your bit in reducing the pollution, and thereby keeping the environment and air clean and safe for all.

