National Puppy Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebration of Day Dedicated to Adorable Puppy Dogs

National Puppy Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

It's the National Puppy Day today! Did you know there's a day dedicated to these adorable animals? Most of us love dogs and a puppy will always bring a smile to your face, even if they are just sitting and doing nothing. And to encourage more people towards adoption rather than buying and raising breed pups, the National Puppy Day has been marked in the US. It has been observed to raise awareness about puppy mills, where female dogs are made to purposely bred over and over again. The idea of celebrating this day is to bring attention to these establishments. On this Puppy Day 2020, we tell you a little more about the significance and how one can go about celebrating it. Green Coloured Puppy Born in North Carolina, Family Names It Hulk! Watch Video.

History and Significance of National Puppy Day

National Puppy Day has been marked since the year 2006 by Celebrity Pet & Home Lifestyle Expert and Author, Colleen Paige. She is also the founder of National Cat Day. As an animal lover, Paige began this day as a way to bring attention to how dogs and puppies are treated in the US. She also wanted to focus on how puppies can help in maintaining good mental health among the people. The day highlights the need to adopt for puppies rather than buying them, which then commercialises it into a business. Rae, the 'Golden Unicorn' Puppy with One Ear on Her Head, Is Now an Instagram Star We Can't Get Enough Of!

Celebrations of National Puppy Day

The only best way to celebrate this day is to spend time with these cuddly creatures. You can give them special treats and probably just give them belly rubs or something. Puppies don't expect a lot, do they? If you do not have a puppy, then you can certainly spread awareness to those who have about spaying and neutering them. Or you can always watch puppy videos and have a good time.

So on this National Puppy Day, make sure you spread the right message about the adoption of these adorable dogs. Wishing everyone a Happy National Puppy Day 2020!