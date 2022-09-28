National Son’s Day is celebrated every year on September 28. It is a day to show appreciation to all the boys in our lives and for their parents to reflect on how they are raising their children. The first attempt to create a National Sons Day took place in the 1990s. Some people wanted to create a day similar to Take Your Daughter to Work Day and therefore, Take Your Son to Work Day was established in 1998. Later in 2003, both the days merged together. In 2018, Jill Nico wanted a day to honour sons and the parents who raised them. Many countries celebrate National Sons Day on March 4 as well. As you celebrate this day honouring your sons, we at LatestLY have curated images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with your sons as greetings and messages. National Sons Day 2022 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Wallpapers To Make Your Son Feel Loved and Appreciated.

Raising boys is a challenging task for many parents. It takes a great level of guidance and communication. It is the responsibility of parents to teach values and kindness to their sons. Your son is a reflection of your parenting skills and it helps them become an upstanding and respected member of society. It is important for both parents to actively take part to stay involved with their child for his proper development. Here are images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share to greet your sons on National Sons Day 2022.

Sons Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online

National Sons Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Son’s Day! May Lord Protect My Son From All Evils and Adversities in Life and May He Lead a Healthy Life Always.

National Sons Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Son's Day 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Son Helps To Motivate Me in My Daily Activities and Happens To Be the Beat of My Heart. Happy Son’s Day!

National Sons Day 2022 Images

National Sons Day 2022 HD Wallpaper (File Image)

National Sons Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Son's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy National Sons Day 2022 Greetings

Happy National Sons Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Son's Day 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Lovely Messages To Wish Your Son on This Day

Today’s sons are tomorrow’s future. They will be future fathers, role models and leaders. Their upbringing impacts the development and growth of a society. Therefore, it is very important to ensure that both parents are equally involved in different activities with their son for his better development. Celebrate this special day by spending more time with your son. Wishing everyone a Happy National Sons Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2022 07:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).