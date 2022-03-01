National Sons Day will be observed on 4 March 2022. The day is celebrated by all the parents worldwide to show appreciation to the boy child of the family. The special occasion is marked to recognize the special importance of raising sons. A son makes his parents proud to the cusp of envy and protects the family no matter what the situation is. Just like daughter's day, son's day is observed by ensuring that all the sons should feel special and pampered on this particular occasion. They say an ideal society should treat males and females in an equal way. Therefore, this National Sons Day let us take a pledge that all the boys should get the respect they deserve and recognition for whatever they do on daily basis to keep their parents and friends happy.

The idea to celebrate son’s day resurfaced in 2018 by the hand of Jill Nico, who wanted a day to honour sons and the people who raised them, much like National Daughters Day. As such, since 2018 many have also chosen to celebrate National Sons Day on March 4. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Significance Of Celebrating National Sons Day

To observe National Sons Day, one can have a meaningful conversation with their boy child. A son can be a grown-up adult or he can be a standard six student. What's more important is the fact that how we see the males around us. It is often said that one dirty fish spoils the whole pond, just because society has some bad apples, doesn't mean everybody would be in the same room. Men have struggled with the stereotype of showing strength without fear or compassion. This National Sons Day, make sure that you explain to your child that it's okay to cry and vent out the feelings because crying isn't a gender-specific activity.

We need to redefine the whole concept of being a good son and a bad son. On Sons Day tell your child that you understand their ambitions and goals and their opinions are equally important. At a developmental age, a boy child needs proper attention and consideration from his father and mother, equally. The lack of a mother or father figure can be attributed to developmental issues in later years. It’s those little pearls of wisdom doled out by the parents that make a lifelong impression on the child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).