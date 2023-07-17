National Tattoo Day is celebrated every year on July 17 to celebrate the art that has been around for thousands of years! As per records, the oldest known tattoos date back to 3300 B.C.E. In 1991, a mummy named Otzi the Iceman was discovered in the Otztal Alps, located on the border of Italy and Austria. He was found with 61 tattoos.

A tattoo is basically an art form that is made on the body by inserting tattoo ink and dyes into the dermis layer of the skin to form a design. Tattoo artists create these designs using several tattooing processes and techniques and modern tattoo machines. As we celebrate National Tattoo Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the National Tattoo Day 2023 date, the history of the day, and its significance. Virat Kohli New Tattoo Meaning: Tattooist Reveals RCB Star’s ‘Spirituality’ Through Body Art Which Took More Than 12 Hours to Complete.

National Tattoo Day 2023 Date

National Tattoo Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, July 17.

National Tattoo Day History

The art of tattooing has become very popular over the years. It is a form of body art practised for thousands of years in various cultures worldwide. As per historical records, the history of tattooing goes back to Neolithic times. This means tattoos have a long and varied history that spans cultures and continents. However, the exact origin of tattooing is not known. As per records, a mummy named Otzi the Iceman was discovered with 61 tattoos in the Otztal Alps located on the border of Italy and Austria in 1991. Every Indian Dad Ever! Man’s Reaction to His Daughter Getting a Tattoo on Her Arm Goes Viral.

National Tattoo Day Significance

Tattoos have played a significant role in various cultures throughout history. They continue to be a popular form of self-expression and art. Tattoos can be a powerful form of self-expression, which allows individuals to show their personality, beliefs, and values. They often carry deep personal meanings for the individuals who choose them. Many choose tattoos to express their individuality or decorate their bodies with designs.

National Tattoo Day is observed to promote and honour the art of tattooing and its cultural relevance. This day is devoted to recognising tattoos as a form of individuality and self-expression.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2023 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).