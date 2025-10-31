National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is observed every year on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. The day celebrates Patel’s major role in the political integration of India, i.e. his contribution to integrating over 560 princely states into a single nation after independence, earning him the title of the Iron Man of India. National Unity Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 31. Patel’s vision, courage, and diplomacy helped lay the foundation for a strong and unified India, making this day a tribute to his legacy of national integrity and strength. National Unity Day was introduced by the Government of India in 2014. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Messages: Send Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Greetings, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers on National Unity Day.

National Unity Day 2025 Date

National Unity Day 2025 falls on Friday, October 31.

National Unity Day 2025 History

National Unity Day is celebrated annually on October 31 to honour the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This day was introduced by the Government of India and inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The official statement for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas by the Home Ministry of India cites that the National Unity Day "will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country".

National Unity Day Significance

National Unity Day holds great significance in India as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During his term as Home Minister of India, Patel is credited with the integration of over 550 independent princely states into India from 1947 to 1949 by the Independence Act (1947). He is known as the ‘Bismarck of India’.

Across the country, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is marked by events such as unity runs, pledge ceremonies, cultural programmes, and exhibitions that promote the spirit of oneness and patriotism. Educational institutions, government offices, and communities participate in activities that remind citizens of the importance of maintaining harmony and unity in diversity.

