National Workaholics Day is celebrated every year on July 5. It is a day to remind all Workaholics to balance their work and personal life. Workaholics are people who love to keep themselves busy even when there is no work. They find work to keep them occupied all the time. They might perform tasks which are unnecessary just to keep them busy with something or the other. This day reminds them to stop, take a breath and relax for a moment in life.

It is always good to keep yourself busy with some or other work. But that does not mean you should ignore your personal life. It is a quality of a successful person that he knows how to balance professional and personal life. The work-from-home scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic has already made everyone a workaholic. People are sitting at home but totally busy with office work till late hours. Here are quotes and captions that you can download and send to all your loved ones to remind them to balance their work and home life.

National Workaholics Day 2022 Quotes & Messages

“Always take some of the play, fun, freedom and wonder of the weekend into your week and your work.”—Rasheed Ogunlaru

“Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” —Dolly Parton, Singer

“Balance is not better time management, but better boundary management.” —Betsy Jacobson, Author and Businesswoman

“Work-life balance is not an entitlement or benefit. Your company cannot give it to you. You have to create it for yourself.”—Matthew Kelly

“Be moderate in order to taste the joys of life in abundance.” – Epicurus, Philosopher

“Working smarter is learning to prioritize, plan, and focus our energies with meaningful intent.”—Michael Thomas Sunnarborg

“We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to-do' list."—Michelle Obama

“Whether it’s the best of times or the worst of times, it’s the only time we’ve got.” —Art Buchwald, Humorist

This day gives all of us an opportunity to distract our workaholic friends from their work and make them spend quality time with their loved ones. It’s time you plan a trip or a picnic with them to make them relax and calm their mind and become a bit stress-free. Here are quotes and captions that you can send to all the Workaholics in your family to wish them on National Workaholics Day 2022.

