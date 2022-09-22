Navratri 2022 will begin on September 26, Monday, and will end on October 5, Wednesday, with Dussehra or Vijayadashami. It is one of the most important and colourful festivals of the Hindu tradition and is celebrated for nine nights and ten days. Different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine nights of Navratri. Sharad Navratri starts in the Ashwin month Shukla Paksha Pratipada tithi and devotees observe nine days of fasting during this time. Women dress up in the colours of the specific day during Navratri and also get mehndi applied on their hands. Navratri is one of the festivals in which women love to dress up and apply mehndi on their hands to get ready properly. Check out these beautiful mehndi designs we have compiled for you that you can try out for Sharad Navratri 2022.

Women, who fast during Navratris, groom themselves and dress up with Solah Shringar. Mehndi has been an important part of Solah Shringar for ages. Mehndi not only enhances your beauty but the dark colour of mehndi signifies love in one’s life. Women apply different and beautiful mehndi designs for the nine days festival. There are various mehndi designs on the internet including Arabic, Rajasthani, bracelets, etc. To help you narrow down some easy designs, check out these videos for beautiful Mehndi patterns for Navratri 2022. Latest Mehndi Designs for Chaitra Navratri 2022: Beautiful Maa Durga Mehandi Patterns and Simple Indo-Arabic Henna Patterns To Celebrate Vasanta Navaratri (Watch Videos).

Easy & Beautiful Mehndi Designs

Try Out This Style

Navratri Special Mehndi Designs

Depending on one’s choice, women go for heavy or light mehndi designs. Some get full hands covered with henna while others keep it minimal yet beautiful with dotted patterns. Most women love getting mehndi applied and Navratri is one such opportunity for them. They not just get it applied on their hands, but on their legs too. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

