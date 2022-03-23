Navratri is a long-standing festival that is celebrated for nine nights and ten days. The term 'Navratri' is made up of two names Nav means nine and Ratri means nights. The auspicious festival is dedicated to Maa Durga who defeated the demon Mahishasura. In India, the Holy Navratri is celebrated twice a year. The first Navratri that is celebrated in the month of March and April is known as Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri, which marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. Chaitra Navratri falls during the spring season and that's why it is called Vasant Navratri. According to the Panchang, this year the festival of Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 2 to April 11. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Start & End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know Durga Forms, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Nine-Night Festival.

Devotees worship the divine Goddess Durga during the nine days of Chaitra Navratri to seek her blessings and protection from all the evils. During these nine days and nights, nine forms or incarnations of Devi Durga are worshipped with utmost devotion. People celebrate the auspicious occasion with religious fervour and faith as the days embrace the power of Maa Shakti, which symbolises feminine energy. Apart from keeping the customary vrat and following long-established traditions, women also adore their hands with attractive Mehndi designs and patterns which is also considered auspicious. Every culture has its own way and style of applying Mehendi. We have compiled pretty Henna ideas and Chaitra Navratri special Mehndi tutorials below. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Ghatasthapana Muhurat to Maa Durga Idol, Important Things to Note During The Nine-Night Festival.

The nine powerful avatars of Maa Durga that are celebrated during Chaitra Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Maharashtrians celebrate the first day of this Navratri as Gudi Padwa and in Kashmir, it is called Navreh.

