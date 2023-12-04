Today is Indian Navy Day. Every year, this day is celebrated to acknowledge the achievements of the Indian Naval forces. The day also commemorates the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. On Indian Navy Day, politicians and others took to social media to extend Navy Day greetings. "We also pay Homage to our #Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice, in line of duty," the Indian Navy said on X. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm wishes to the Navy personnel and their families. "Indian Navy epitomises resilience, diligence and bravery," he said. Indian Navy Day 2023: INS Kadmatt Enters Japan for Operational Turnaround, Set to Celebrate Navy Day in Yokosuka.

We Pay Homage to Our #Bravehearts

We also pay Homage to our #Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice, in line of duty. Their courage & commitment will continue to inspire us in keeping our seas safe & transforming them into a symbol of cooperation & not competition/ conflict. — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2023

Indian Navy Epitomises Resilience, Diligence and Bravery

On #NavyDay2023, greetings and warm wishes to our courageous Navy personnel and their families. Indian Navy epitomises resilience, diligence and bravery. Every Indian is grateful to our Navy for their outstanding service and devotion in providing maritime security to our country.… pic.twitter.com/zoMFXuIESU — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2023

May Glory and Success Always Be With Indian Navy

“शं नो वरुण:” General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks, Veterans & Families of @indiannavy on the occasion of #NavyDay. May glory and success always be with #IndianNavy.#NavyDay2023@IndiannavyMedia pic.twitter.com/RDBSV2oKaq — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 4, 2023

#NavyDay

The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of the #IAF convey their greetings & best wishes to the Indian Navy on #NavyDay. pic.twitter.com/5F8Qwsq6Wp — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2023

