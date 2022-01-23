Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a prominent freedom fighter of India. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Parakram Diwas on January 23. Here's a collection of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 greetings, Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 images, Happy Subhas Chandra Bose 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and so on. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Date, History And Lesser-Known Facts About Netaji To Celebrate Parakram Diwas.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack. As the Azad Hind Government founder, he played a significant role in the Indian independence movement. His defiant patriotism made him a hero in the country. And as we celebrate the 126th birth anniversary of the iconic leader, LatestLY brings greetings to send to one and all via WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS and wish them Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

The Indian soldiers of the Indische Legion and German and Indian officials of the Special Bureau of India honoured Bose as Netaji, which means Respected Leader in German, in early 1942. Now the term is used for him throughout the country. He believed that Bhagwad Gita was a great source of inspiration for the struggle against the British. As we remember Bose on his 126th birth anniversary, here are messages that you can send to greet your friends and relatives with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 Wishes: Messages, Greetings and Images for Parakram Diwas

The family members of Netaji demanded to declare Netaji Jayanti as Deshprem Diwas, Mamata Banerjee demanded this day to be known as Deshnayak Diwas. But on January 19, 2021, the government of India announced that it would be celebrated as Parakram Diwas every year. As you celebrate Parakram Diwas to celebrate Netaji's birthday, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send and greet your family on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Parakram Diwas 2022!

