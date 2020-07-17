Happy World Emoji Day 2020! Do you know there is even such a celebration held annually? Emoticons, emojis or smileys play such an important part of our day-to-day conversations, don't they? Even if it is an SMS or an e-mail we do end it with a simple smiley if not more. And now it seems incomplete to have a conversation without using emojis, doesn't it? We all may have our favourite set of emojis too, but there are some emoticons which are more often than not misinterpreted. Have you been using the emojis wrongly? We tell you more about some of the most confusing emojis. World Emoji Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Emoticons to Celebrate The Loved And Unavoidable, Online Chat Feature.

Grimacing Face Emoji 😬

This is a symbol with a yellow face and clenched teeth. It is used to convey a grimace, not so plain smile. Most of us have been using it as smiling with wide teeth.

Prayer Emoji 🙏

This is of two hands joined together. Now some people have been seeing it as a prayer, others call it a Hi-Fi greeting. But as per emojipedia, it is symbolic of Thank You, a gesture shown with two hands placed together. Most Indians would be using it as Namaste, a greeting to anyone who you meet, or sometimes even as an apology.

Person Tipping Hand 💁

You may be using this as a way to show your attitude or sass, but it is actually a person at the reception desk. It shows a person with their hand up at their shoulder. Some even use it as a girl flipping her hair.

Person Pouting 🙎

Okay, this one's the most confusing yet, as we cannot even make out, it is a pout. It shows the man as well as woman face with a what looks like a slightly serious, not to impressed expression. It is a pout, try it?

Pinching Hand 🤏

This is a newly launched emoji last year. When it was launched many netizens tagged it as a way to convey small penis! It shows the index finger near to the thumb. The emojipedia calls it the pinching emoji. Not sure if we needed that.

Call Me 🤙🏻

The young gen has been using this symbol to convey a greeting like "Yo" or something from the pop culture. But as per emojipedia, it is a sign to say "Call me." Now that's new. Did you know?

Waving Hand 👋

Have you been using this hand as passing on slaps through your conversations or is it to say wave hi/goodbye? A hand waving most commonly used to say “hello” or “goodbye”. So no, there's no violence in this smiley.

These are some of the smileys/emojis/emoticons which we have been using, may be the wrong way until now. It is actually completely upto you as how you want to use a particular emoticon but as long as the person you are conversing with has the same idea of them. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day!

