Ordnance Factories' Day 2025 falls on March 18. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the Indian Ordnance Factories' – which play a key role in strengthening the Indian Armed forces. The celebration of Ordnance Factories' Day is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. The Indian Ordnance Factories are a part of the Ministry of Defence and are known to be the oldest and largest departmentally run production organization in India, primarily engaged in the indigenous production of a wide range of defense hardware and equipment. As we celebrate Ordnance Factories' Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Ordnance Factories' Day and its significance. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Ordnance Factories' Day 2025 Date

Ordnance Factories' Day 2025 is marked on March 18. This annual commemoration celebrates the establishment of the first Indian Ordnance Factory back in 1801, Cossipore, Kolkata. The celebration is focused on recognising the contributions of Ordnance Factories to India's defence needs.

Ordnance Factories' Day History and Significance

Ordnance Factories' Day celebration is focused on remembering the role of the factories in helping us remain safe and celebrating their contributions to India and its defence system. The celebration of Ordnance Factories' Day not only commemorates the establishment of this institution but also pays tribute to the history and origins of it. The roots of Indian Ordnance Factories are laid in the Board of Ordnance – which was formed by the British East India Company. After India received its independence, this body was established as the Indian Ordnance Factories.

The celebration of Ordnance Factories' Day is marked with special fervour and enthusiasm by the Indian Ordnance Factories across the country. This day also serves to honor the dedicated employees of Indian Ordnance Factories, who tirelessly contribute to the nation by delivering top-quality arms and ammunition to the Indian Armed Forces. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ordnance Factories' Day 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).