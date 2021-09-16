Parivartini Ekadashi or Parsva Ekadashi is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Parivartini Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on September 17. This annual commemoration is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees observe the stringent Ekadashi Vrat on this day as well. Parivartini Ekadashi 2021 is said to be an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. There are 24 Ekadashis across the year, stoic devotees observe the Ekadashi fast every year on each of these days. As we prepare to celebrate Parivartini Ekadashi 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Parivartini Ekadashi 2021 date, origin and importance of Parivartini Ekadashi and more. Vishwakarma Puja 2021 Date: Know Significance, Celebrations and Katha About Lord Vishwakarma, the Divine Architect.

When is Parivartini Ekadashi 2021?

Parivartini Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on September 16. People who observe the Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat will abstain from eating or drinking anything for the entire day and only break the fast at Prana time. The Ekadashi tithi for Parivartini Ekadashi begins at 09:36 AM on September 16, 2021, and will go on till 08:07 AM on September 17, 2021. Ekadashi fast is observed since the sunrise with Ekadashi tithi and will therefore be on September 17. Prana time for those observing the Ekadashi fast will be on September 18, between 06:27 AM to 06:54 AM.

Significance of Parivartini Ekadashi

Parivartini Ekadashi is also an Ekadashi during the Chaturmas period. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu is in a deep trance state during the Chaturmas state. Parivartini Ekadashi, as the name suggests (Change Ekadashi), is the day that Lord Vishnu is believed to change his posture in this state. The four-month yogic sleep state begins from Devshayani Ekadashi and continues until Devuthani or Prabodhani Ekadashi in November.

Watch Video of Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Ekadashi fasting is one of the most stringent rituals that is followed in Hinduism, where many devotees abstain from even drinking water. Observing this fast is believed to atone for all our sins, and Vishnu devotees also believe that these fasts help appear Lord Vishnu and pray for their family's well-being. We hope that this Parivartini Ekadashi brings positive changes in your life and fills it with all the love and happiness. Happy Parivartini Ekadashi 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).