Parshuram Jayanti 2023 marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Parshuram Jayanti is observed on the Shukla paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month of Vaishaka. This year, Parshuram Jayanti falls on Saturday, April 22. Parshuram is the fifth son of Sage Jamadagni and Renuka. His weapon is parashu which means 'axe'. As per religious beliefs, Parashurama still lives on Earth, unlike the other avatars of Lord Vishnu. As Parshuram Jayanti 2023 approaches, here is a list of Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2023 greetings, Parshuram images, Happy Parshuram Jayanti WhatsApp messages, Parshuram Jayanti wallpapers, Parshuram Jayanti SMS, which you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these Parshuram Jayanti wishes and share them with your loved ones as greetings, images and wallpapers and wish them Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2023.

Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

Parshuram Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Parshuram Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Parshuram Jayanti is an auspicious occasion that Hindus across India celebrate. Parashuram puja is observed during the pradosh kaal on Tritiya. This year, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 07:49 am on April 22, 2023, and ends at 07:47 am on April 23, 2023, according to Varah Puran. Devotees who observe a fast on Parshuram Jayanti day will be reborn to become great Kings. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Lord Vishnu reincarnated as the great warrior Parshurama (literally Rama with an Axe) and defeated the king and the Kshatriyas, restoring peace on earth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).