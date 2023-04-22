Parashurama Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, 2023. The auspicious day commemorates the birth anniversary of Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Known as the Brahmin warrior, Lord Parashurama is one of the eight immortals of Hindu mythology. Parashurama Jayanti falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. As we celebrate Parashurama Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Parashurama Jayanti 2023 wishes, Parashurama images, Parashurama Jayanti wallpapers, Happy Parashurama Jayanti 2023 wishes, Parashurama Jayanti 2023 greetings, Parashurama Jayanti WhatsApp wishes which you can share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Parashurama Jayanti 2023 wishes and share them with your loved ones as images and wallpapers.

As per beliefs, it is said that Parashurama was born during Pradosh Kala. Hence, Parashurama Jayanti celebrations take place on the day when Tritiya prevails. According to Ramayana, Parashurama came to the betrothal ceremony of Sita and Lord Rama and met the 7th Avatar of Lord Vishnu. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 07:49 am on April 22, 2023, and ends at 07:47 am on April 23, 2023. According to Hindu beliefs, Parashurama still lives on Earth, unlike all other avatars. Therefore, Lord Parashurama is not worshipped like other Gods. On this day, people visit temples dedicated to the Maharishi and offer prayers. Devotees also throng to Lord Vishnu temples as Parashurama is considered his avatar. We wish you all a Happy Parashurama Jayanti 2023!

