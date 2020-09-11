Patriot Day is observed on September 11 every year in the memory of people killed during a terrorist attack in the 9/11 attacks. The flag of the United States is flown at half-mast at the White House and on all U.S. government buildings and establishments throughout the world. Americans engage in activities remembering those who died in the gruesome attack. They display flags in and outside their homes and a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks. As we observe Patriot Day 2020, we bring to you quotes and images to share on the anniversary. Send these patriotic thoughts on the 19th anniversary of the observance and observe the day together with your families and near ones. 9/11 Quotes and Sayings: Heartfelt Memorial Messages and Images to Remember September 11 Attacks’ Victims on Patriot Day.

On September 11, 2001, militants hijacked four aeroplanes and carried out attacks at multiple places in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks also leaving people with long-lasting injuries.

Quote Reads: The Brave Die Never, Though They Sleep in Dust: Their Courage Nerves a Thousand Living Men. ~Minot J. Savage

Quote Reads: True Patriotism Hates Injustice in Its Own Land More Than Anywhere Else. – Clarence Darrow

Quote Reads: I Think There Is One Higher Office Than President and I Would Call That Patriot. ~Gary Hart

Quote Reads: The Hero Dead Cannot Expire, The Dead Still Play Their Part.

~Charles Sangster

Quote Reads: Our Country Is Not the Only Thing to Which We Owe Our Allegiance. It Is Also Owed to Justice and to Humanity. Patriotism Consists Not in Waving the Flag, but in Striving That Our Country Shall Be Righteous As Well as Strong. ~James Bryce

In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, President George W. Bush proclaimed September 11, 2001, a National Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks. Later in 2017, 2018 and 2019, President Donald Trump proclaimed September 8–10 as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance and proclaimed September 11 as Patriot Day. Various events are held across the US to remember the lives of the innocent that were lost in the attacks. Patriot Day hence remembers the day and the people who died causing an irreparable scar in the heart of their loved ones.

