On September 11, 2001, the world witnessed one of the deadliest terrorists attack on the World Trade Center in New York City. Extremist group Al-Qaeda hijacked four planes and carried coordinated suicide attacks in the twin towers in Manhattan. The twin towers collapsed because of the damage and there were fires around. The terrorist attack came to be known as 9/11 and on every 9th of September a Patriot Day is observed in the United States. This day remembers all those who lost their lives in this terrorist attack. On this day, people share messages in memorium, quotes and sayings in remembrance of the victims of the attack and pay a tribute to them. We have made a collection of such quotes, messages and images which you can share on social media and pay your tribute to the lies lost.

A total of 2,977 people lost their lives and more than 25,000 were injured in this attacks. The property and infrastructure damage went upto $10 billion. 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists had hijacked passenger planes bound for California, two of which crashed onto the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed into empty field in western Pennsylvania. The burning jet fuels intensified the fires and in less than an hour the towers collapsed. To remember the victims who lost their lives, we have got you some quotes and messages along with greetings for Patriot Day. 19 Years of 9/11 Attacks: Key Facts About Attack on World Trade Center And Pentagon That Happened on September 11, 2001.

9-11 quotes and saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Even the Smallest Act of Service, the Simplest Act of Kindness, Is a Way to Honour Those We Lost, a Way to Reclaim That Spirit of Unity That Followed 9/11.” —President Barack Obama

Patriot Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “September 11 Is One of Our Worst Days but It Brought Out the Best in Us. It Unified Us as a Country and Showed Our Charitable Instincts and Reminded Us of What We Stood for and Stand For.” — Sen. Lamar Alexander

9/11 sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “And They Who for Their Country Die Shall Fill an Honoured Grave, for Glory Lights the Soldier’s Tomb, and Beauty Weeps the Brave.” Joseph Drake

Quotes for 9/11 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Legacy of Heroes Is the Memory of a Great Name and the Inheritance of a Great Example.” Benjamin Disraeli

Quotes and saying for 9/11 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Greatest Glory of a Free-Born People Is to Transmit That Freedom to Their Children.” William Havard

You can download these quotes and images and set them as your status, share them on social media or pass on over WhatsApp to express tribute and messages for the victims. 9/11 anniversary is marked with various events across the states but this time in light of the pandemic it is best to stay at home and give your messages across.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).